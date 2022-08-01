ABOVE: Local musician Shelby Ryan performs an acoustic set Sunday during Riverview Historic District’s Concert in the Park series in Cobb Park. Rebel Ice Cream was on site to serve cold treats. As they were setting up shop, Ryan performed “Rebel Rebel” by David Bowie. RIGHT: The crowd applauds as local musician Shelby Ryan performs an acoustic set Sunday during Riverview Historic District’s Concert in the Park series in Cobb Park. This was the final performance of the summer series.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
