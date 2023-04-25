Easy Street Theater actors Craig, left, and Charles rehearse for the upcoming production of "Easy Street Live," a take on "Saturday Night Live." The show will run at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Easy Street Theater, for actors with special abilities, will perform at St John Paul II Settles Center, 956 S. 10th St., Kankakee. The show will feature sketch-comedy material from Carol Burnett, Monty Python, Abbot & Costello, Laugh-In and Easy Street’s own Kenny Klipp. Tickets cost $10 each (cash only) and are available at the door before each show.
Easy Street Theater actors Craig, left, and Charles rehearse for the upcoming production of "Easy Street Live," a take on "Saturday Night Live." The show will run at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Easy Street Theater, for actors with special abilities, will perform at St John Paul II Settles Center, 956 S. 10th St., Kankakee. The show will feature sketch-comedy material from Carol Burnett, Monty Python, Abbot & Costello, Laugh-In and Easy Street’s own Kenny Klipp. Tickets cost $10 each (cash only) and are available at the door before each show.
Photos submitted/Sarah Stephens
An actor and buddy sit during rehearsals of the upcoming "Easy Street Live." Each Easy Street Theater actor is partnered with a volunteer buddy who works with them on their stage performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.