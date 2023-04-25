The upcoming production of "Easy Street Live," a take on "Saturday Night Live," will run at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Easy Street Theater, for actors with special abilities, will perform at St John Paul II Settles Center, 956 S. 10th St., Kankakee.

The show will feature sketch-comedy material from Carol Burnett, Monty Python, Abbot & Costello, Laugh-In and Easy Street’s own Kenny Klipp.

Recommended for you