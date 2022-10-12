...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 5 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, west
winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8
feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM
CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 5 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, west
winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8
feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM
CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
1 of 4
Danielle Dugan, a Bradley Fire Department employee, hands a rose to Tricia Taylor, the daughter of fallen Otto Township firefighter Michael Taylor, during the annual Kankakee County Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service last Friday at the Kankakee County Courthouse.
A rose is placed next to fallen Otto Township firefighter Michael Taylor’s name in the bricks surrounding the memorial by his daughter, left, Tricia Taylor, and former wife, Linda Taylor-Gerretse, following the annual Kankakee County Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service at the Kankakee County Courthouse last Friday.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe welcomes the families, friends and community members in attendance for the annual Kankakee County Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service at the Kankakee County Courthouse last Friday.
Danielle Dugan, a Bradley Fire Department employee, hands a rose to Tricia Taylor, the daughter of fallen Otto Township firefighter Michael Taylor, during the annual Kankakee County Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service last Friday at the Kankakee County Courthouse.
A rose is placed next to fallen Otto Township firefighter Michael Taylor’s name in the bricks surrounding the memorial by his daughter, left, Tricia Taylor, and former wife, Linda Taylor-Gerretse, following the annual Kankakee County Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service at the Kankakee County Courthouse last Friday.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe welcomes the families, friends and community members in attendance for the annual Kankakee County Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service at the Kankakee County Courthouse last Friday.
KANKAKEE — Families of fallen firefighters gathered Friday during the annual Kankakee County Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service at the Kankakee County Courthouse.
Eight local firefighters were remembered in the ceremony: Kankakee Fire Department’s Arthur Steirs, December 17, 1921; Aroma Fire Department’s Lawrence Thornburg, March 21, 1958; Aroma Fire Department’s Edwin Anderson, June 3, 1958; Reddick Fire Department’s Robert Dabbs, October 7, 1964; Otto Township Fire Department’s Michael Taylor, April 16, 1982; Bourbonnais Fire Department’s Bruce Spaulding, April 26, 2003; Kankakee Township Fire Department’s Chief Matthew Hubly, February 7, 2008; and Kankakee Fire Department’s Lt. Frank Fouts V, July 1, 2010.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe welcomed the families, friends and community members in attendance for the memorial.
“Firefighters are heroes, they put themselves in the worst of harm’s way so those of us not brave enough to do the job can still be safe,” Rowe said.
“And a firefighter does not serve alone — the firefighters’ family serves right alongside them... the firefighters on this wall — and their families — made that ultimate sacrifice. That is why we gather today in honor of their lives, and their memories, and their families like we always should.”
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.