KANKAKEE — Families of fallen firefighters gathered Friday during the annual Kankakee County Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service at the Kankakee County Courthouse.

Eight local firefighters were remembered in the ceremony: Kankakee Fire Department’s Arthur Steirs, December 17, 1921; Aroma Fire Department’s Lawrence Thornburg, March 21, 1958; Aroma Fire Department’s Edwin Anderson, June 3, 1958; Reddick Fire Department’s Robert Dabbs, October 7, 1964; Otto Township Fire Department’s Michael Taylor, April 16, 1982; Bourbonnais Fire Department’s Bruce Spaulding, April 26, 2003; Kankakee Township Fire Department’s Chief Matthew Hubly, February 7, 2008; and Kankakee Fire Department’s Lt. Frank Fouts V, July 1, 2010.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe welcomed the families, friends and community members in attendance for the memorial.

