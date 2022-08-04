Wheeler Johnston, 9, of Herscher, smiles next to his cow after collecting a reserve grand prize in the junior division Wednesday morning during his first time competing in the 4-H Dairy Cattle Show at the Kankakee County Fair. Blue ribbon placing entries, like Johnston's, qualify participants to advance to the Illinois State Fair 4-H competition. The county fair continues through Sunday.
Siblings, from left, Colin Saathoff, 13, Kylie, 17, and Cole, 15, all of Manteno, compete in the master showmanship class of the 4-H Dairy Cattle Show on Wednesday morning at the Kankakee County Fair. The fair continues through Sunday with more livestock competitions and family events. Cole would claim the title in master showmanship while Colin would win senior division grand champion. These blue ribbon placing entries qualify to advance to the State Fair 4-H competition.
Siblings, from right, Cole Saathoff, 15, Kylie, 17, and Colin, 13, all of Manteno, and Wheeler Johnston, 9, of Herscher, await the judges' rulings during the master showmanship competition during the 4-H Dairy Cattle Show on Wednesday morning at the Kankakee County Fair.
Wheeler Johnston, 9, of Herscher, smiles next to his cow after collecting a reserve grand prize in the junior division Wednesday morning during his first time competing in the 4-H Dairy Cattle Show at the Kankakee County Fair. Blue ribbon placing entries, like Johnston's, qualify participants to advance to the Illinois State Fair 4-H competition. The county fair continues through Sunday.
Siblings, from left, Colin Saathoff, 13, Kylie, 17, and Cole, 15, all of Manteno, compete in the master showmanship class of the 4-H Dairy Cattle Show on Wednesday morning at the Kankakee County Fair. The fair continues through Sunday with more livestock competitions and family events. Cole would claim the title in master showmanship while Colin would win senior division grand champion. These blue ribbon placing entries qualify to advance to the State Fair 4-H competition.
Siblings, from right, Cole Saathoff, 15, Kylie, 17, and Colin, 13, all of Manteno, and Wheeler Johnston, 9, of Herscher, await the judges' rulings during the master showmanship competition during the 4-H Dairy Cattle Show on Wednesday morning at the Kankakee County Fair.
The annual Kankakee County Fair returned Wednesday to 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee, and will run through Sunday. There will be live music by South Side Social Club, Buckle, John David Daily Band, Perfecting Gravity and more.
There will be carnival rides from Modern Midways, illusionist Luke Paul, the KIDBUCK$ game show, a beer garden, tractor displays, demolition derbies and more. The days also feature livestock shows, tractor rodeos, speedway races and go karting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.