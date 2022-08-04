The annual Kankakee County Fair returned Wednesday to 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee, and will run through Sunday. There will be live music by South Side Social Club, Buckle, John David Daily Band, Perfecting Gravity and more.

There will be carnival rides from Modern Midways, illusionist Luke Paul, the KIDBUCK$ game show, a beer garden, tractor displays, demolition derbies and more. The days also feature livestock shows, tractor rodeos, speedway races and go karting.

