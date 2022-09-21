...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 9 ft
occasionally to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A voting machine displays ballot-casting procedures at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter.
KANKAKEE/IROQUOIS — Petitions are now available for independent, new political parties and nonpartisan offices for the consolidated election to be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Alderpersons for wards 1-7 in Kankakee will be voted upon.
Kankakee County petitions are available online at citykankakee-il.gov and at the city clerk's office at 304 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.
Iroquois County petitions for school districts can be picked up at the local school offices, or you can contact the County Clerk's Office at the Administrative Center. School board member candidates will file their petitions in the office of the county clerk, at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.
