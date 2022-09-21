Primary election 2022 (copy)

KANKAKEE/IROQUOIS — Petitions are now available for independent, new political parties and nonpartisan offices for the consolidated election to be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Alderpersons for wards 1-7 in Kankakee will be voted upon.

Kankakee County petitions are available online at citykankakee-il.gov and at the city clerk's office at 304 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. 

Iroquois County petitions for school districts can be picked up at the local school offices, or you can contact the County Clerk's Office at the Administrative Center. School board member candidates will file their petitions in the office of the county clerk, at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.

