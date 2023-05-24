Several members of Pembroke Post 84, National Association of Black Veterans, gather at a recent meeting at the post building, 13161 East Central, Pembroke Township. Back row, from left: Mark Hodge, Dwayne Leftridge, Milton Murphy, Edward Howard and Jerry L. Hughes Sr. Middle row, from left: Vincent Craig Harrison Sr., Marlin Peoples, Carlin Peoples, Terry Roundtree, Rod Sessions, Bonita Jordan, JB Hamilton and Reggie Stewart. Seated, from left: James Glenn, Leonard Porter, Wanda Lewis-Fullmer, Herbert Griffin and Conrad Robinson.
Daily Journal/Phil Angelo
Members of Pembroke Chapter 84 of the National Association for Black Veterans attend the group’s monthly meeting in Pembroke in 2019. The group meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The NABVETS are working to help veterans and to help their community.
NABVETS is the National Association of Black Veterans. Pembroke Post 84 has just celebrated its 12th year of service in Kankakee County. The group, 41 members strong, operates a chapter building across from the Pembroke Public Library.
Informally known as the “Blue Building,” the chapter house at 13161 East Central, Pembroke Township, serves a number of purposes. The NABVETS have been there for five years. It was originally a grocery store, but is now subdivided into four sections. One portion serves as a post, offering entertainment for the community. Chapter Commander Rod Sessions explained that Saturdays are karaoke nights, Fridays are line dancing. Thursdays are cards and games. On Wednesdays, a fresh food lunch is prepared for veterans.
