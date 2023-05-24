The NABVETS are working to help veterans and to help their community.

NABVETS is the National Association of Black Veterans. Pembroke Post 84 has just celebrated its 12th year of service in Kankakee County. The group, 41 members strong, operates a chapter building across from the Pembroke Public Library.

Informally known as the “Blue Building,” the chapter house at 13161 East Central, Pembroke Township, serves a number of purposes. The NABVETS have been there for five years. It was originally a grocery store, but is now subdivided into four sections. One portion serves as a post, offering entertainment for the community. Chapter Commander Rod Sessions explained that Saturdays are karaoke nights, Fridays are line dancing. Thursdays are cards and games. On Wednesdays, a fresh food lunch is prepared for veterans.

