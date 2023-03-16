Fortitude Community Outreach volunteer and event organizer Misty Chouinard, right, helps her daughter Allie Chouinard set up camp outdoors during the 2022 Night on the Street Fundraiser at Fortitude’s current homeless shelter at St. Paul’s Church in downtown Kankakee.
Beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and ending at 9 a.m. Sunday is the annual Night on the Street event that gives participants a first-hand look at the homeless experience. Every year, funds are raised for Fortitude Community Outreach.
Participants set up a donation page and do individual fundraising while participating in event activities. Activities include a group backpacking and public transportation trip, making coffee over a propane burner and spending the night either outside in a tent or inside the current shelter site at St. Paul’s in downtown Kankakee.
Fortitude Executive Director Dawn Broers will again be staying on the street until she reaches a personal fundraising goal of $5,000.
“Last year, for Night on the Street, I committed to staying out ‘on the street’ until I raised $5,000. I spent the nights at the shelter and met my goal,” Broers wrote in a social media post.
“This year, I’m stepping it up, spending nights outside and disguising myself as ‘homeless’ in order to truly experience things like food pantries, and community responses to a homeless individual. I’ll do this again until I raise $5,000,” she continued.
Additional activities for Night on the Street include figuring out what food pantry offerings are useful on the street, playing a board game about homelessness to experience the real-life ups and downs of homelessness, creating a budget to afford permanent housing on a minimum wage income and deciding what possessions to carry with you when that’s all you can keep.
Participants can win Fortitude merch by hitting fundraising goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.