Fortitude Night on the Street (copy)

Fortitude Community Outreach volunteer and event organizer Misty Chouinard, right, helps her daughter Allie Chouinard set up camp outdoors during the 2022 Night on the Street Fundraiser at Fortitude’s current homeless shelter at St. Paul’s Church in downtown Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and ending at 9 a.m. Sunday is the annual Night on the Street event that gives participants a first-hand look at the homeless experience. Every year, funds are raised for Fortitude Community Outreach.

Participants set up a donation page and do individual fundraising while participating in event activities. Activities include a group backpacking and public transportation trip, making coffee over a propane burner and spending the night either outside in a tent or inside the current shelter site at St. Paul’s in downtown Kankakee.

To register and set up a donation page, go to fortitudecommunityoutreach.org or app.donorview.com/jOOA5.

Recommended for you