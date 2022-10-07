KANKAKEE — A new business on East Court Street is ready to rock — well, at the moment, maybe soft rock.

"We're taking baby steps," said Franki Fioretti, owner of Rock Inn, a new bar at 239 E. Court St., which had been the home of Crawford Barbershop for the past 18 years. 

While the the approximately 2,000-square-foot first-floor bar is open for business, Fioretti made it clear he's more interested in getting to know the community rather than have a big grand opening. He said they did a soft opening on Wednesday "to let people know we're here."

Recommended for you