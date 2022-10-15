...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
Kankakee High School student China Henderson learns to cast a fishing pole on Monday during the first-ever Days with Dads, hosted at King Middle School by the Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Project Headspace and Timing and the Youth Empowerment Program. The project, spearheaded by Project Headspace and Timing’s founder Eric Peterson, of Manteno, taught children various skills at different booths manned by dads in the community.
Volunteer dad Chad Dalton, with Grace Christian Academy, prepares to throw the football to a running Harvaz Reynolds, 10, of Kankakee, on Monday during the first-ever Days with Dads, hosted at King Middle School by the Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Project Headspace and Timing and the Youth Empowerment Program.
Mike Neumann, owner of Fit Body U, supervises a child learning a weightlifting movement as volunteer dad Eric Peterson, left, spots him on Monday during the first-ever Days with Dads, hosted at King Middle School by the Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Project Headspace and Timing and the Youth Empowerment Program.
Tim Zydek, right, chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Kankakee, teaches a Kankakee student how to build a bed Monday during the first-ever Days with Dads, hosted at King Middle School by the Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Project Headspace and Timing and the Youth Empowerment Program.
Michael Sneed, Sr., a retired Kankakee Police Lieutenant, helps his son Nicholas, 9, try out some bicep curls Monday as they stopped by the first-ever Days with Dads, hosted at King Middle School by the Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Project Headspace and Timing and the Youth Empowerment Program.
Kankakee High School student China Henderson talks with volunteer dad Jeff Cross, with Grace Baptist Academy, after learning to cast a fishing pole Monday during the first-ever Days with Dads, hosted at King Middle School by the Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Project Headspace and Timing and the Youth Empowerment Program. The project, spearheaded by Project Headspace and Timing’s founder Eric Peterson, of Manteno, taught children various skills at different booths manned by dads in the community.
While most local students were out of the classroom Monday for Columbus Day-Indigenous Peoples Day, a group of kids still used the day for learning.
The first-ever Days with Dads — a project by Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Project Headspace and Timing and the Youth Empowerment Program — was held at King Middle School in Kankakee.
Spearheaded by Project Headspace and Timing’s founder, Eric Peterson, of Manteno, the project was designed to show children they are capable of being loved while also showing that dads are able to show love.
“The whole intent with this project was to make sure that kids in our area understand that they’re worthy of being loved,” Peterson said. “The secondary intent was to raise awareness for the programs we have in Kankakee County.”
Additionally, participating students had the opportunity to learn a variety of life skills.
Peterson said that the idea for the event came to mind a few years ago after seeing on social media a school that had invited a group of dads out to have breakfast with any student who would like to have breakfast and conversation with a dad. He liked the idea but wondered how to push it further.
“When I saw some of the shootings and things that were happening in Kankakee County, I just thought, ‘What else could we do instead of just having something to eat with somebody?’” Peterson said. “I kept thinking about it and talked to friends about it, and we realized that there are so many things that dads enjoy teaching kids.”
DADS MEET KIDS
From that realization sparked Days with Dads, which on Monday garnered around 20 participating children of all ages and about 30 dads.
While the idea was initially ignited by wanting to present children who might not have an active father figure in their lives with the opportunity to learn from an elder, the program was open to any child looking to learn and enhance their skill set.
The day featured different booths that taught different skills. These included: how to build the perfect paper airplane; how to tie a necktie; fishing; vehicle maintenance; playing catch and how to throw; how to build things; weightlifting; board games; and a conversation station.
VIOLENCE PREVENTION
Gloria Kennedy, who works with Duane Dean’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, said that student volunteers from the Youth Empowerment Program helped to set up and take down booths at the event.
“The middle [school]-aged kids tend to be excited about more of the booths while older kids were more excited about things they need to know to go out into the world,” Kennedy said of the participants.
Kennedy also spoke to the event being important in terms of violence prevention.
“In our Violence Prevention Program, we realized how important it is for fathers to be in children’s lives,” she said. “So this presented an opportunity to bring fathers and children together. To create those opportunities or rekindle those relationships to reduce violence.”
This also is important to the state’s attorney’s office, as the office’s chief of Community Division, Joshua Sampson, said “it’s important for our office to show that we are for the community.”
“Right now, our office is investing more in intervention and prevention than we are prosecution, and we take pride in that,” Sampson continued. “We’re looking for solutions and we understand that sometimes investments like after-school programs and initiatives like Days with Dads, it takes time to see the investment from that.”
MAKING AN IMPACT
Also onsite was the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which provides beds to children who do not have them. Chapter President Tim Zydek was on hand to help teach bed building.
Following the event, Peterson said he received “incredible feedback from the dads” and was able to hear about some of the conversations that were had throughout the day. During this feedback, it came up that a participating student was sharing a bed with another family member.
“We got them [the student and Zydek] linked up so that the kid can have a bed,” he said.
Peterson said that this alone made the day a success.
“The one thing that I said to all the dads before we started was, ‘If we only have one kid that comes in and gets something out of this, I think that that makes it all worth it,’ and every dad just cheered and clapped and agreed,” he said. “That’s what it’s about … if we can just reach one kid.”
However, when discussing the overall feedback for the day, it sounds like an impact was made on more than just one participant.
“I was very surprised at how the conversations got deep relatively quickly,” Peterson said. “Kids were talking about some of the issues that they have in their own lives and problems that they were working through, so it was really nice to get the feedback from the dads that the kids were that comfortable that fast.”
Additionally, Peterson said that the feedback from the kids was “very positive” and some even stuck around after the event to continue playing catch with some of the dads.
A date has not been set for the next event, but Peterson said they are definitely planning a second event. “Every single dad said, ‘I’ll do it again, just let me know.’”
“Thank you to everyone that did support, I’m very grateful,” Kennedy said. “I got to meet some new people; some of the fathers I didn’t know before, that helped to remind me that we have a very loving community in the Kankakee area.”
Sampson agrees the event was successful.
“I think it’s a great start. I’m happy to see who our supporters are,” he said. “I think we can build on that and build something beautiful together.”
To stay updated on future events, follow any of the involved organizations on social media.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County.
