While most local students were out of the classroom Monday for Columbus Day-Indigenous Peoples Day, a group of kids still used the day for learning.

The first-ever Days with Dads — a project by Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Project Headspace and Timing and the Youth Empowerment Program — was held at King Middle School in Kankakee.

Spearheaded by Project Headspace and Timing’s founder, Eric Peterson, of Manteno, the project was designed to show children they are capable of being loved while also showing that dads are able to show love.

