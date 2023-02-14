Delbert Skimerhorn

KANKAKEE — Projects and activities that can protect Kankakee County residents and vital services will be the main topic of discussion at the Kankakee County Natural Hazards Mitigation Advisory Task Force meeting on March 1 at the Kankakee County Administration Building, 4th Floor County Board Room, 189 E. Court St. in Kankakee.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.

The task force began work in May 2022 to update the county’s Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. This plan details past severe weather events that have previously impacted the county and identifies mitigation projects and activities that can be taken before a severe weather event occurs to protect residents and critical services and infrastructure.

