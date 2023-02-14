A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST /1 AM EST/
TONIGHT TO NOON CST /1 PM EST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From midnight CST /1 AM EST/ tonight to noon CST /1 PM
EST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south to southwest gales to 40 kt
and significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30
kt and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon
CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today
to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
KANKAKEE — Projects and activities that can protect Kankakee County residents and vital services will be the main topic of discussion at the Kankakee County Natural Hazards Mitigation Advisory Task Force meeting on March 1 at the Kankakee County Administration Building, 4th Floor County Board Room, 189 E. Court St. in Kankakee.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.
The task force began work in May 2022 to update the county’s Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. This plan details past severe weather events that have previously impacted the county and identifies mitigation projects and activities that can be taken before a severe weather event occurs to protect residents and critical services and infrastructure.
“There has been at least $42.7 million in verified property damages caused by severe weather events in the county. Obtaining FEMA’s approval of our plan update will make all of the participants eligible to receive federal grant money for mitigation projects and activities,” said Delbert Skimerhorn, Kankakee County director of planning, in a news release.
Projects identified by task force members at this meeting will become part of the Kankakee County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. While portions of the plan have been presented at each meeting, the entire plan will be presented for public review and comment before it is submitted to the state and federal government for approval.
“A public forum will be conducted this summer for interested persons to review the updated plan and ask questions of task force members. A two-week public comment period will take place following the public forum to accommodate interested persons who are unable to attend. We want to make sure that anybody who is interested has an opportunity to review and comment on the plan update,” added Skimerhorn.
