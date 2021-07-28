Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Merchant Street MusicFest is back after having to cancel 2020’s festivities due to the pandemic. The two-day festival returns to Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square, located at 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, with 30 musical acts on three stages.
Local acts such as Unified Voices of Kankakee and Tall Paul and His Honky Tonk Band are set to perform while the headlining performance from Tony! Toni! Toné! will close out the weekend. The R&B group popular in the late ’80s and early ’90s will perform at 9:45 p.m. Saturday on the Merchant Street Stage.
Festival director Allison Beasley said that they try each year to make the musical acts be 30 percent localized and 70 percent regional or national. She said that this year’s event has “a real diverse array of genres.”
“A lot of times people will say, ‘I don’t know these bands,’ and it’s like, ‘Well, you will know them by the end of the weekend,” she said.
“That’s the fun part of it, it’s like this adventure of discovery and finding new music and new people and new food and things you didn’t know existed before.”
While they made a few changes due to the pandemic, such as pausing this year on the kid’s zone, it will still be the beloved music event the community knows it to be.
“We feel so appreciative that we can still do an event like this and we can come together as a community and celebrate music, art, food and each other,” Beasley said about coming back after COVID-19 canceled last year’s plans.
“When something like that has been taken away from you and then you get it back, you’re just so grateful.”
In addition to the music, there will also be a number of art vendors, as well as food and drink options. Art will be for sale from One Love Krystal, Cocoa’s Closet, Ebony Pearls Boutique, Cricket Time, Lilla Made, Frank, C&L Fine Goods Boutique and Gracie Pie Apothecary.
Food vendors include Bamboo Island, Brother George’s BBQ, Créme of the Crop, Conway’s Concessions, Chef Vaughn’s Kitchen, MiaBella’s Wood Fired Pizza, Mr. K’s Chuckwagon, Oberweis, Que It Up, Uncle T’s Food Truck, Rebel Ice Cream, Martinez Tacos and Uplifted Bistro.
Presale tickets are now on sale at Kankakee Public Library and will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday. The cost is $8 for one day or $15 for the weekend. After that, tickets will be available at the gate the days-of for $10 per day. Due to pandemic-related shipping delays, they will not be selling tickets online this year.
For more information, visit merchantstreetmusicfest.com or call 815-939-4564.
