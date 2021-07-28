Get the most out of the experience

Whether festival-goers are new to the event or seasoned attendees, festival director Allison Beasley recommends wearing comfortable clothing and shoes. Her biggest piece of advice, though, is to not stay in one spot all weekend long.

"A lot of people, when they come for the first time, they go to the two bigger stages [Merchant and Hill], which are awesome, but then they forget about Platform," she said of the stage that is tucked behind the Train Depot.

"Don't sleep on that stage because there are some incredible acts playing and it's a smaller stage so it's a more intimate setting."