Droves of people will be descending on Festival Square during the last weekend of July for the annual Merchant Street MusicFest.

Wednesday, festival organizers announced the artists slated to take the three stages near the square and train depot in downtown Kankakee. The two-day event will run July 28 and 29.

Headlining the festival on Saturday night is Sister Sledge, a disco soul group best known for the hit song “We Are Family.”

