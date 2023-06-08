Droves of people will be descending on Festival Square during the last weekend of July for the annual Merchant Street MusicFest.
Wednesday, festival organizers announced the artists slated to take the three stages near the square and train depot in downtown Kankakee. The two-day event will run July 28 and 29.
Headlining the festival on Saturday night is Sister Sledge, a disco soul group best known for the hit song “We Are Family.”
Artists performing Friday are:
• NNAMDÏ
• Radio Gaga
• The Jolly Ringwalds
• Paul Nelson Band
• Wildermiss
• 3rd City Brass Band
• Invisible Cartoons
• Tae & the Neighborly
• Friday Night Drive
• Architect
• Brass Monkeys
• DJ Jason Neuman
Artists performing on Saturday include:
• Sister Sledge
• Mothpoint
• Deeohgee
• Ratboys
• Clay Melton
• N-Deep
• The Fortunate Sons
• Vaudevileins
• Katzpa Jammas
• Tom Lowery Trio
• How Sweet It Is (A Chris James Tribute to James Taylor)
• Lady G
• DJ Juan D
The event will run from 5-11 p.m. Friday and from 2-11 p.m. Saturday. Gates open a half hour before the start of the festival.
There are family-friendly activities. Children 5 and younger are free during fest, and children 10 and younger are free from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.
Located at 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, the event features food and drink vendors, as well as artists vendors on site. Applications still are available for artist vendors and can be found at merchantstreetmusicfest.com.
Lineup times and the stages each artist will be on will be announced closer to the event.
