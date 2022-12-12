...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt
and significant waves to 5 ft expected. For the Gale Watch,
southeast winds to 35 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet possible.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM to 6 PM CST
Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism is at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
KANKAKEE — The Merchant Street Gallery of Artists with Autism will be hosting several events during the remainder of December. The gallery is at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. To register for classes, call 815-685-9057.
From 5:30-6:30 p.m. each Thursday of December, Merchant Street Gallery will offer a new Christmas ornament craft. The cost to participate is $5 per person, or $2 for gallery members. On Dec. 15, the ornaments will look like they’re made of stained glass. On Dec. 22, the design will be marbled ornaments.
For those interested in 3D graphics, the gallery will host advanced 3D modeling on Dec. 21.
