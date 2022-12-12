Merchant Street Art Gallery exterior

Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism is at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

KANKAKEE — The Merchant Street Gallery of Artists with Autism will be hosting several events during the remainder of December. The gallery is at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. To register for classes, call 815-685-9057.

From 5:30-6:30 p.m. each Thursday of December, Merchant Street Gallery will offer a new Christmas ornament craft. The cost to participate is $5 per person, or $2 for gallery members. On Dec. 15, the ornaments will look like they’re made of stained glass. On Dec. 22, the design will be marbled ornaments.

For those interested in 3D graphics, the gallery will host advanced 3D modeling on Dec. 21.

Recommended for you