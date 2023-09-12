Portrait of a Soldier

Several of the portraits on display in Kankakee Community College's memorial exhibit, Portrait of a Soldier. 

 Provided photo

A memorial exhibition showing 291 hand-drawn soldiers’ portraits will be on display at Kankakee Community College now through Friday.

Portrait of a Soldier has portraits of the men and women who have died serving the United States since Sept. 11, 2001. The exhibit will be on display in KCC’s Arts & Sciences Building art gallery space.

The public is invited to the opening and to view the exhibit during its stay at KCC. It will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

