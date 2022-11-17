Kankakee grocers, mayor give turkey dinners (copy)

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and 3rd Ward Alderman Larry Osenga distributed food in 2021. Mayor Curtis and volunteers again will host a giveaway Saturday.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of the municipal building, Mayor Chris Curtis once again will provide turkeys or ham with other Thanksgiving-related sides to members of the community.

This event, sponsored by local businesses and the mayor, will provide free Thanksgiving dinners to residents on a first-registered, first-served basis.

“For the second year, we take part in this tradition of giving away Thanksgiving meals to families in the City of Kankakee,” said Mayor Curtis in a news release. “Last year, we gave away meals to 179 families, and this year, when the cost of living is increasing and economic conditions are becoming more difficult, we have to provide more to the community.

Recommended for you