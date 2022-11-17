...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and 3rd Ward Alderman Larry Osenga distributed food in 2021. Mayor Curtis and volunteers again will host a giveaway Saturday.
KANKAKEE — From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of the municipal building, Mayor Chris Curtis once again will provide turkeys or ham with other Thanksgiving-related sides to members of the community.
This event, sponsored by local businesses and the mayor, will provide free Thanksgiving dinners to residents on a first-registered, first-served basis.
“For the second year, we take part in this tradition of giving away Thanksgiving meals to families in the City of Kankakee,” said Mayor Curtis in a news release. “Last year, we gave away meals to 179 families, and this year, when the cost of living is increasing and economic conditions are becoming more difficult, we have to provide more to the community.
“I would like to thank the support of local sponsors Geoffrey, Johns & Associates, Walmart, Berkot’s Super Foods, Jewel Osco, as well as David Guzman in the mayor’s office, for their contribution, generosity and commitment to the city of Kankakee and for making this possible. This will be an exciting day and we look forward to growing each year.”
