Last week at Knack Brewing & Fermentations in Kankakee, the distinct sound of a needle dropping on vinyl was heard throughout the brewery. This sound was followed by the spin of the LP before it broke into song.

On Jan. 26, Knack was holding its first vinyl night, hosted by Joe Hernandez, of Kankakee, who has been collecting vinyl since his teen years.

“It’s gonna be fun, I think — I’m really excited about it,” Hernandez said minutes before dropping the needle on “Persuasion System” by Com Truise.

