New totals have been posted by weather spotters for the National Weather Service, and it appears that Kankakee led the region with 13 inches of snow.
It was also a state leader, ranking fifth on the list of highest snow totals from the Feb. 1-3 storm.
Bradley and Herscher saw 11 inches, with Bourbonnais and Grant Park recording 10.7 and 10.5 inches, respectively. Manteno hit 10 inches and St. Anne stayed in the single digits with 9 inches.
In Iroquois County, Ashkum and Watseka tied at 9 inches. Not all communities have certified weather spotters, so detailed information is limited.
But, if you were thinking the region hasn't seen a snowfall on this scale in recent years, think again.
“It's actually only been about a year since we've had a snowstorm of this magnitude, believe it or not,” said Tim Sheehan, a Kankakee resident. He is a Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network observer for the National Weather Service. The NWS uses his measurements for official records.
On Jan. 30 and 31, 2021, the area had 10.3 inches of snow, he said. Two weeks later, another snowstorm added 9.5 inches of snow, which Sheehan said “led to snow depths being 20 inches which hasn't been seen in a long time.”
While the bulk of the snow is behind us, NWS forecasters say there's a chance for up to a half-inch this afternoon into early evening. They're also calling for excessive cold temperatures with wind chills at 10 to 15 degrees below zero.
