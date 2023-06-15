We’re four days away from Juneteenth, now recognized as a federal holiday, and several events are planned now through June 19.
YOUTHPALOOZA
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee, the Youth Empowerment Program will host an event for students in grades six through 12.
There will be laser tag, a DJ, 360 photo booth, bounce house relay games, hip-hop detox, food trucks, a surprise speaker and more. There will be a raffle sponsored by Lil Durk and His Neighborhood Heroes. Sign up at bit.ly/40YCSEH.
JUNETEENTH AWARDS BANQUET
From 5-10:30 p.m. Friday at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, this banquet will be honoring five to six individuals who have assisted their community behind the scenes for more than five years. The guest speaker is JaHana Holloway to elaborate on Juneteenth and its mission.
There will be a silent auction, door/raffle prizes, DJ, food, socialization, photography with a 360 photobooth and more. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the door.
JUNETEENTH FREEDOM FEST
All day Saturday at Pioneer Park, 690 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee, there will be a parade, games, a car show and a DJ. The event will end with the annual fireworks show.
Starting at 10 a.m. will be the annual parade, followed by the 11 a.m. start of the Freedom Festival at the park. A kickball game will be at noon followed by a 2 p.m. volleyball tournament. Closing out the event at dusk (approximately 8 p.m.) will be the annual fireworks show.
1619 TO JUNETEENTH SYMPOSIUM
From 9 a.m. to noon Monday, the council will hold a symposium at Kankakee Community College to commemorate the 403rd anniversary of the landing of the White Lion ship that brought the first Africans to the American shores in 1619.
For more information on the events listed above, call Frances Lewis at 815-272-7741, or go to facebook.com/1865JCCC.