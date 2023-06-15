Juneteenth celebration

Maurice Runnels, of Hopkins Park and Hot Soundz Productions, serves as DJ during the Juneteenth Celebration in 2020 at Pioneer Park in Kankakee. The event will return to the park on Saturday. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

We’re four days away from Juneteenth, now recognized as a federal holiday, and several events are planned now through June 19.

YOUTHPALOOZA

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee, the Youth Empowerment Program will host an event for students in grades six through 12.

Recommended for you