Gusty winds developing. Cloudy early followed by a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. High 43F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 4 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Northerly Island to Calumet Harbor IL and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A painting by Kankakee's Alan Byron Hampshire is displayed as part of his exhibit, titled En Plein Air Painting in the Pandemic, in the George Grey Barnard Gallery at the Kankakee County Museum. Hampshire will unveil his new exhibit, featuring watercolor paintings of area churches, at 10 a.m. Saturday at the museum at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 25.
After years of living as an artist in New York City and Martha’s Vineyard, Alan Byron Hampshire decided it was time to return home to Kankakee. He did this … just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic to start.
As quarantine hit and everyone was stuck inside, Hampshire passed the time by going around Kankakee to paint the city’s churches.
“I grew up here, but I left when I was like 17 and then I didn’t really remember all these beautiful churches,” Hampshire said in his Lifestyles of Kankakee County local artist feature.
“So, during the lockdown, when you weren’t supposed to go out anywhere, I went out every day and I would sit painting these churches. That was my painting project during the plague in the lockdown.”
Now, for the first time, Hampshire will be sharing these watercolor paintings with the public.
At 10 a.m. Saturday at Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, Hampshire will unveil his exhibit in the George Grey Barnard Gallery. Hampshire will be on hand for an artist meet-and-greet.
The exhibit is titled En Plein Air Painting in the Pandemic and will be on display through Feb. 25. Light refreshments will be available during Saturday’s event.
The exhibit is on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, go to kankakeecountymuseum.com.
