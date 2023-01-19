After years of living as an artist in New York City and Martha’s Vineyard, Alan Byron Hampshire decided it was time to return home to Kankakee. He did this … just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic to start.

As quarantine hit and everyone was stuck inside, Hampshire passed the time by going around Kankakee to paint the city’s churches.

“I grew up here, but I left when I was like 17 and then I didn’t really remember all these beautiful churches,” Hampshire said in his Lifestyles of Kankakee County local artist feature.

Recommended for you