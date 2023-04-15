Clara Barton

Clara Barton, Civil War nurse and founder of the American Red Cross, will be the subject of a living history presentation held on May 3.

 

Guest speaker Leslie Goddard, an actress and a historian, will portray Barton, speaking in the first person from historical research and appearing in period costume.

The presentation takes place at 6 p.m. at the Riverside Assisted Living Butterfield Conference Center, 1485 Butterfield Trail, Kankakee. The event is free, and open to all. Space is limited and advance reservations are required.

