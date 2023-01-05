KVTA Jesus Christ Superstar

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

 Provided by KVTA

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association has announced the winter show for the 2022-23 season, “Jesus Christ Superstar.” The third collaboration by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, “Jesus Christ Superstar” has played for audiences for over 50 years.

According to a news release from KVTA, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally-known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot (played by Tyler McMahon, of Bradley).

Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, “Superstar” follows the last week of the life of Jesus Christ (Thomas McMahon, of Bradley).

Recommended for you