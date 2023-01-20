KVTA Jesus Christ Superstar

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

 Provided by KVTA

Daily Journal staff report

Due to popular demand, Kankakee Valley Theatre Association added an additional date for the upcoming presentation of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

There are four opportunities to see this show at the KVTA Studios, 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. The performances will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 2, 3 and 4, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 5.

