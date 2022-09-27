KVSO brings home music from Mexico (copy)

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra performs last fall at Olivet Nazarene University. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The first concert of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra season is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, at Olivet Nazarene University’s Hawkins Centennial Chapel. This year’s theme, Stronger Together, pulls together in concert the powers of mood, nature, women and music. The selections will show how music has the ability to unite us.

The first concert is subtitled “The Power of Mood.” It will feature Johannes Brahms’s “Symphony No. 1,” “a fantastic work with each movement so different, and the final movement is one of the most noble works ever written,” explained KVSO president Kate Cloonen.

There will be a live alpine horn demonstration as well. Also on the program is “The Theme from Schindler’s List” and “The Darth Vader Theme.”

