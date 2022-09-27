...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds up to 30 kt, significant waves
up to 9 ft, and occasional waves up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra performs last fall at Olivet Nazarene University.
KANKAKEE — The first concert of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra season is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, at Olivet Nazarene University’s Hawkins Centennial Chapel. This year’s theme, Stronger Together, pulls together in concert the powers of mood, nature, women and music. The selections will show how music has the ability to unite us.
The first concert is subtitled “The Power of Mood.” It will feature Johannes Brahms’s “Symphony No. 1,” “a fantastic work with each movement so different, and the final movement is one of the most noble works ever written,” explained KVSO president Kate Cloonen.
There will be a live alpine horn demonstration as well. Also on the program is “The Theme from Schindler’s List” and “The Darth Vader Theme.”
Tickets can be purchased at the door $25 for adults and $5 for students, by email at office@kvso.org or by calling 815-214-9555.
