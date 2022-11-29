KVSO (copy)

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will return with its annual holiday concert Sunday at the Lincoln Cultural Center.

 Daily Journal/file

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra and New Horizons Band of Kankakee Valley are both hosting holiday concerts in December.

KVSO’s Holiday Concert

KVSO will return with its annual holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Cultural Center, Dr. Kay Green Auditorium for the Performing Arts, 240 Warren Avenue, Kankakee.

Recommended for you