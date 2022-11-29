...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, southwest winds to 30 kt. Highest waves east of
Burns Harbor.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Wilmette
Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 PM CST Wednesday. For
the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will return with its annual holiday concert Sunday at the Lincoln Cultural Center.
The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra and New Horizons Band of Kankakee Valley are both hosting holiday concerts in December.
KVSO’s Holiday Concert
KVSO will return with its annual holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Cultural Center, Dr. Kay Green Auditorium for the Performing Arts, 240 Warren Avenue, Kankakee.
KVSO concertmaster, Christopher Gottardi-Littel, will be the featured soloist playing “Winter” from Antonio Vivaldi’s “Seasons.” Four works will be focused on riding in sleighs together — “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, another “Sleigh Ride” by Frederick Delius, “Schlittenfahrt (Sleigh Ride)” by Wolfgang A. Mozart and “Troike (a sleigh ride)” from “Lieutenant Kije.”
The second half of the program will have the traditional sing-alongs, Kwanza Celebration by KVSO principal percussionist Steve Betz, Festive Sounds of Hanukkah arranged by Bill Holcombe and a hilarious arrangement by Jim Stephenson titled BasSOON it will be Christmas.
The Symphony of Sweets (reservations closed) will take place immediately after the concert at the Kankakee Country Club, where doors open at 5 p.m.
Concert tickets can be purchased on the website KVSO.org, at the door, by email at office@kvso.org or by calling 815-214-9555.
The cost is $25 for adults and $5 for children and students.
New Horizons’ Christmas Concert
New Horizons Band of Kankakee Valley, under conductor Rod Williams, will host its Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Olivet Nazarene University’s Kresge Auditorium, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.
