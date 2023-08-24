KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District will host a fall festival on Sept. 30 at the River Road Park, 1895 River Road, Kankakee.
Food trucks will be on site at the fall festival. Those interested in being a food vendor can contact Lisa at lkrenkel@kvpd.com.
The River Run Dog Park will be open during the festival and dogs are welcome.
Parking will not be available at River Road Park or the River Road Sports Complex. Parking will be available at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena and Splash Valley Aquatic Park. Transportation will be available from those parking lots to and from the festival.
Those looking for service hours or volunteer opportunities can also contact Lisa at lkrenkel@kvpd.com for more information on volunteer opportunities.
This one-day, family-friendly festival features four events.
First Responders Mushball Tournament
Starting at 8 a.m., all first responders are invited to participate in the free 16-inch mushball tournament. This will be a double-elimination tournament where local first responder departments will compete in a day of mushball.
KVPD is seeking commitments from eight local departments that would be willing to submit a team and participate in this event. All games will be held at the River Road Complex on River Road and South 1500E Road. First pitch will be at 8 a.m. with a tentative championship game set for 2 p.m. Email Aaron at adenton@kvpd.com for more details and to register.
Fall Color Run
Starting at 9 a.m., get ready for a colorful day. Throw on bright-colored clothing and join for this untimed, vibrant, color run/walk along the Kankakee River during the Fall Color Run where participants get blasted with color. This run is for all ages. Register online at kvpd.com.
6th annual Touch-A-Truck
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., explore the vehicles that keep the community running safe and smoothly with this hands-on event. Visitors will be able to climb, run around, sit in and even honk the horns of trucks and large vehicles. This is a free event. Those interested in participating as a vehicle can email Lisa at lkrenkel@kvpd.com.
Fall Craft Fair
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., shop for fall and holiday gifts during the fall craft fair. Featuring regional and local arts and craft vendors and their works of art. Vendors are now being accepted. Email Ashlee at ardenton@kvpd.com for more information.