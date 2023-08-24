Color run (copy)

Amielya Taylor, then 5, of Kankakee, has yellow color sprayed on her during the kids portion of the I-KAN Color Run in 2016. A Color Run will be part of the KVPD Fall Festival on Sept. 30.

 Daily Journal/File

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District will host a fall festival on Sept. 30 at the River Road Park, 1895 River Road, Kankakee.

Food trucks will be on site at the fall festival. Those interested in being a food vendor can contact Lisa at lkrenkel@kvpd.com.

The River Run Dog Park will be open during the festival and dogs are welcome.

