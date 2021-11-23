KANKAKEE — Santa is coming to KVPD Rec Center — and he’s bringing donuts. The Kankakee Valley Park District will welcome Santa and his elves for a Donuts with Santa event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
Drop off your Christmas list and take pictures with Santa before enjoying yummy donuts, juice, coffee and milk in the gym. Crafts and games will be available for all to enjoy.
The event is sponsored by the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association and Berkot’s, and the cost is $5 per person.
Pre-registration is required. Tickets are available through Nov. 27 online at kvpd.com. The KVPD Rec Center is located at 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.
