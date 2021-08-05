If dance is your thing, then Kankakee High School is the place to be this weekend.
At 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Kankakee School District 111’s dance department presents “At the Movies,” their first summer dance recital.
The recital features Saturday Dance Enrichment class members. Students from all KSD 111’s schools will be performing.
Admission is $5 per person and the event takes place at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-933-0740.
