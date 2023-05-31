Kankakee High School Orchestra

The Kankakee High School Orchestra received a trip to Six Flags Great America from Trills & Thrills after receiving a superior rating from the Trills & Thrills Contest. Top row, from left: Nolan Hebert (Drummer), Gael Rivera Glidden (Violin), Carla Limas (Violin); Bottom row, from left: Abigail Haut (Viola), Gabriella Barron (Violin), Bailey Craft (Cello), Elizabeth Lockwood (Viola), Parker Beasley (Violin), Connor Heagle (Double Bass), Dylan Laird (Cello); Not photographed: Director Frank Menzies, Kiah Labit (Viola), Alex Garcia (Violin), Danielle Lockwood (Violin), Morgan Reed (Cello).

 Photo provided

The work of the Kankakee High School Orchestra reached a crescendo last week as it achieved the highest accolade of a superior rating at the Trills & Thrills Contest. 

Known for its rigorous standards, the contest serves as a platform for music programs across the nation to showcase skills and artistry.

As a reward for the achievement, the Kankakee High School Orchestra received complimentary tickets to Six Flags Great America. Trills & Thrills awards ensembles that receive the superior rating with this prize.

