The Kankakee High School Orchestra received a trip to Six Flags Great America from Trills & Thrills after receiving a superior rating from the Trills & Thrills Contest. Top row, from left: Nolan Hebert (Drummer), Gael Rivera Glidden (Violin), Carla Limas (Violin); Bottom row, from left: Abigail Haut (Viola), Gabriella Barron (Violin), Bailey Craft (Cello), Elizabeth Lockwood (Viola), Parker Beasley (Violin), Connor Heagle (Double Bass), Dylan Laird (Cello); Not photographed: Director Frank Menzies, Kiah Labit (Viola), Alex Garcia (Violin), Danielle Lockwood (Violin), Morgan Reed (Cello).
The work of the Kankakee High School Orchestra reached a crescendo last week as it achieved the highest accolade of a superior rating at the Trills & Thrills Contest.
Known for its rigorous standards, the contest serves as a platform for music programs across the nation to showcase skills and artistry.
As a reward for the achievement, the Kankakee High School Orchestra received complimentary tickets to Six Flags Great America. Trills & Thrills awards ensembles that receive the superior rating with this prize.
"This added a thrilling and celebratory element to our experience, further emphasizing the recognition and support we received from Trills & Thrills," said KHS Orchestra member Gael Rivera Glidden.
"Under the guidance of our dedicated director, Mr. Frank Menzies, the Kankakee High School Orchestra has consistently demonstrated exceptional talent and commitment to musical excellence. Our achievement at the Trills & Thrills Contest not only reflects our dedication but also highlights the high quality of music education provided by Kankakee High School."
