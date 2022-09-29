KANKAKEE — While it might not be exactly 76 trombones leading the big parade, the Kankakee High School marching band will be taking its musical talents to Chicago on Thanksgiving day for the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade.

The annual, televised event happens in downtown Chicago on Nov. 24, and the KHS marching band, also known as the Marching Kays, will be participating.

“This is a new beginning here; that’s exciting,” said James William Render III, the band’s new director.

