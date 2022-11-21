...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
In June, the Visit Kankakee County celebrated the opening for the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau's new office space at 275 East Court Street in downtown Kankakee.
KANKAKEE — Kankakee County’s tourism continued an upward trend with $146.1 million being spent by visitors to the county in fiscal year 2021, according to recent statistics provided by the Illinois Office of Tourism.
It is a 17.3% increase from FY 2020, when visitors to the county spent $122.1 million.
A fiscal year in this case runs from July 1 of one year to June 30 of the next year.
Tourism within Kankakee County generated $5.6 million in local tax revenue, falling just behind the $5.7 million generated in 2019, according to the release.
“The Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau continues to promote and champion Kankakee County as an overnight visitor destination,” said Nicole Gavin, KCCVB’s interim executive director, in the news release.
“Tourism helps power the economic engine within our community, generating revenue and also creating jobs,” she said.
The Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau released the information Friday.
The Illinois Office of Tourism received the information from Tourism Economics, a group covering the business aspects of tourism, according to its website.
Gavin pointed out that Kankakee County is the No. 5 manufacturing hub among small communities in the U.S. — which equates to an increase in business travel as well.
According to the KCCVB news release including the KCCVB’s 2021 Economic Impact report, COVID-19 restrictions and closures negatively impacted visitor volume throughout 2020, however Kankakee County experienced a rebound as restrictions eased. Though not quite reaching the 2019 spend of $157.5 million, visitor spending recovered to nearly 93% of 2019 levels.
“We diligently work to invite visitors to experience the plentiful and natural outdoor adventures and unique indoor attractions,” Gavin said in the release.
“We share the rich Midwestern history and invoke nostalgia as we showcase our quaint towns and communities, and also highlight the modern and urban vibe of our other can’t-miss destinations. Kankakee County has it all.”
According to Tourism Economics, Kankakee County employed 1,107 individuals in jobs that directly impact tourism (food and beverage, other transportation, recreation and entertainment, lodging, air transportation, gas stations, retail trade, finance/insurance/real estate and personal services) in 2021. In 2020, the number of jobs was 1,081.
The Tourism Economics study takes account of constraints on development, such as social and community interests and the sustainable use of tourism and recreation resources, and inputs into the production process.
The definition of tourism used includes tourist trips taken for all purposes, embracing both stay and day visitors.
