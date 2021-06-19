Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Community Services Inc. has awarded scholarships to 3 individuals.
The organization offers scholarships each year under the Community Services Block grant program, which is administrated by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunities.
This year’s recipients are:
• Pricila Carmona, a student at Olivet Nazarene University who is majoring in international marketing management
• Alfreta Daniel, a student at Governors State University who is majoring in social work
• Daniel Roman, a 2021 graduate of St. Anne High School who will be a student at St. Xavier University majoring in computer science
Each received a scholarship award in the amount of $1,000.
For more information about the KCCSI’s scholarship program or other services, call 815-933-7883 or visit kccsi-cap.org.
Its offices at 657 E. Court St., Kankakee, are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.