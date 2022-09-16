Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College will be featured among more than 100 solar homes, businesses and nonprofits across the state during this year’s Illinois Solar Tour.

The solar tour of KCC’s Riverfront Campus will showcase renewable energy systems designed, constructed and maintained by KCC Electrical Engineering Technology-Renewable Energy students. Tours of KCC renewable energy systems will begin in the college’s Advanced Technology Energy Center Lobby from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 24.

