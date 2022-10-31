On Thursday, Nov. 10, Kankakee Community College will commemorate Veterans Day with a reception and recognition ceremony.

The day will begin with a reception from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the KCC Cavalier Room. A ceremony honoring veterans will be at 1 p.m. in the college’s auditorium. Both events are free and the public is invited.

At the recognition ceremony, posting of the colors will be from the Marine Corps League Detachment 1253.

