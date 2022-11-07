KCC early childhood education

Students in the Infant/Toddler Care class at Kankakee Community College work together on an assignment.

 Photo provided

KANKAKEE — The Early Childhood Education program at Kankakee Community College will have an Open House and Job Fair from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 in the KCC Iroquois Room.

Program staff will be at the Open House to talk about classes and careers in Early Childhood Education. Tours of classrooms will be available.

There also will be information about the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity Scholarship Program. The ECACE scholarship provides tuition for those who have worked with children ages birth to 5 years old. The scholarship has other qualifications, including being age 18 or older and a U.S. citizen.

