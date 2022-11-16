...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds to 25 to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to 3 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Kankakee Community College will host its annual Give Day fundraiser on Friday.
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Community College Foundation will hold its annual Give Day fundraising drive Friday.
Alumni, faculty, staff, students and their families and friends can support a variety of student needs through this peer-to-peer fundraising event.
“We want to bring everyone together in the spirit of giving, with a goal of raising $15,000 on this day,” said Kari Nugent, executive director of the KCC Foundation, in a news release. “Every gift will have an impact on the lives of our students.”
“Community college has transformed my life in a way that I have yet to find words for,” said Kyla Brychta, a 2021 KCC graduate, in a news release.
“I started my journey as a homeless high school student. Carrying a past of abuse and neglect, I had no hope for the future until KCC gave me a purpose. KCC donors have given me the foundation to build a life for myself, to build a future.” Brychta now works as a rolling mill administrator for Nucor Steel Kankakee Inc.
“Like Kyla, many students need our support more than ever,” Nugent said. “Students need access to technology, like laptops or WiFi, others need assistance for things that financial aid won’t cover. Some face food insecurity and other personal hardships. Every dollar makes an impact. Any size gift is appreciated, and your generosity will create a ripple effect for our students and in our community.”
To donate, go to kcc.edu/giveday. Checks also are accepted by mail to KCC Foundation, 100 College Drive, Kankakee, IL 60901. Make checks payable to the KCC Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.