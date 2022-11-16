KCC Give Day

Kankakee Community College will host its annual Give Day fundraiser on Friday.

 Image provided

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Community College Foundation will hold its annual Give Day fundraising drive Friday.

Alumni, faculty, staff, students and their families and friends can support a variety of student needs through this peer-to-peer fundraising event.

“We want to bring everyone together in the spirit of giving, with a goal of raising $15,000 on this day,” said Kari Nugent, executive director of the KCC Foundation, in a news release. “Every gift will have an impact on the lives of our students.”

