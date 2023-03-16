KCC campus (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Kankakee Community College's Lifelong Learning Institute's will be holding an informational meeting on its spring courses.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

An information session for the Kankakee Community College Lifelong Learning Institute’s spring courses designed for active senior citizens will be at 10 a.m. to noon March 31 in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College. It is a free event, and refreshments will be served.

The special guest speaker will be Bob de Oliveira, who will share information on his spiritual pilgrimage of 140 miles in seven days from Portugal to Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

The Lifelong Learning Institute offers affordable, high-quality, non-credit classes that take place in an environment that fosters participation. The continuing education classes are non-credit are open to people ages 50 and older.

Recommended for you