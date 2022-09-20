KCC campus (copy) (copy)

Students can apply for 2023-24 scholarships at Kankakee Community College from Oct. 1 through May 1.

 Daily Journal/file

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College is hosting workshops to help college-bound students and their parents understand the financial aid and scholarship process. Staff also will explain and clarify the types of aid which are available.

Each workshop includes how to fill out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), the form used at all two- and four-year colleges and universities to determine eligibility for federal and state grants, work-study programs, subsidized and unsubsidized student loans and some scholarships. On Oct. 4, there will also be information about KCC scholarships.

All sessions are provided as a public service and are open to students and parents regardless of the college they plan to attend. Reservations are not required.

Recommended for you