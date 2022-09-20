A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...
Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor...
Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City...
Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid
Lake...
Automated observation platforms along the Lake Michigan shore
continue to indicate east to southeasterly wind gusts of 25 to 30 kt
and building wave heights to 4 feet. The winds are in response to
thunderstorms in Lower Michigan. Winds will gradually subside
through the next few hours returning wave heights below 3 feet by
this evening.
Locations impacted include...
Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe
Harbor, Burns Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Winthrop Harbor, Indiana
Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Waukegan Harbor, Burnham Harbor and Hammond
Marina.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Students can apply for 2023-24 scholarships at Kankakee Community College from Oct. 1 through May 1.
KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College is hosting workshops to help college-bound students and their parents understand the financial aid and scholarship process. Staff also will explain and clarify the types of aid which are available.
Each workshop includes how to fill out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), the form used at all two- and four-year colleges and universities to determine eligibility for federal and state grants, work-study programs, subsidized and unsubsidized student loans and some scholarships. On Oct. 4, there will also be information about KCC scholarships.
All sessions are provided as a public service and are open to students and parents regardless of the college they plan to attend. Reservations are not required.
The FAFSA becomes available Oct. 1. Students can apply for 2023-24 scholarships at KCC from Oct. 1 through May 1.
“We recommend that all prospective students complete the FAFSA as soon as possible, even if you are still deciding on a school,” Megan Ponton, KCC assistant director of financial aid, said in a news release.
“Your financial aid package starts with submitting your FAFSA, and we are here to help guide you through this process.”
To fill out a FAFSA, participants need completed 2021 tax returns and W-2 forms, plus an FSA ID username and password for both the student and parent. Go to studentaid.gov/fsa-id to create an account and get FSA IDs.
