Christa-Agee KCC

Kankakee Community College's Coordinator for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Christa Agee.

 Photo provided

In fall 2021, Kankakee Community College opened the doors to its Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Center.

During the opening festivities, KCC President Dr. Michael Boyd told those gathered that the college “wanted this space to be a vibrant hub of student activity.”

“A space where students could learn together, make new friends, engage in student life,” he said to those gathered.

