More on ‘Elvis’ See A6 for Kevin McDonough’s Tune In Tonight column: ”Paramount+ now streams a TV special about a TV special, ‘Reinventing Elvis: The ‘68 Comeback.’”

Kankakee’s own Jailhouse Rock made an appearance on the Jumbotron during the Friday night Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field. The annual Elvis night brought baseball and Elvis fans together to celebrate the “King of Rock and Roll.”

Dirk Panozzo, owner of The Jailhouse Rock on Fifth Avenue, attended the game with staff and friends to celebrate his favorite person: Elvis Presley.

