KVSO annual meeting 2023

Lynn O’Brien-Ahlden, left, was the recipient of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Janet Leonard Con Spirito award. Symphony Board President Kate Cloonen is at right. Board Member Yvonne Chalfont is in the background.

 Daily Journal/Phil Angelo

KANKAKEE — A collective love of symphonic music brought more than 50 people to the Kankakee Country Club to attend the annual meeting of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Lynn O’Brien-Ahlden, past president of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Board, was honored during the Tuesday meeting by the symphony.

O’Brien-Ahlden received the Dr. Janet V. Leonard Con Spirito Award, named for the late longtime supporter of the symphony. The award is emblematic of service to the organization.

