Music director Allan Dennis conducts the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra during a 2021 concert at Olivet Nazarene University. On March 4, KVSO will perform a selection by Florence B. Price, inset.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present its fourth concert, Powerful Women, at 7 p.m. March 4 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Street, Kankakee.

This program will feature Morning Star Baptist Church choir members, joined by the Kankakee High School Gospel Choir, and KVSO Chorus members singing works including an Abba medley and “Dancing Queen/Waterloo” encore.

Also on the program will be an “Octet for Brasses and Piano” by Florence B. Price, the first African American woman to be honored for her music as performed by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

