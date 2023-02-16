...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north gales to 40 kt and
significant waves to 14 ft occasionally to 18 feet expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For
the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Music director Allan Dennis conducts the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra during a 2021 concert at Olivet Nazarene University. On March 4, KVSO will perform a selection by Florence B. Price, inset.
Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present its fourth concert, Powerful Women, at 7 p.m. March 4 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Street, Kankakee.
This program will feature Morning Star Baptist Church choir members, joined by the Kankakee High School Gospel Choir, and KVSO Chorus members singing works including an Abba medley and “Dancing Queen/Waterloo” encore.
Also on the program will be an “Octet for Brasses and Piano” by Florence B. Price, the first African American woman to be honored for her music as performed by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
Additionally, there will be selections from “Beauty and the Beast” and “My Fair Lady.”
Seating will be on a first-come, first-choice basis. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students and children. Tickets are available at KVSO.org, by email at office@kvso.org, by calling 815-214-9555, or at the door.
