Kankakee City Sticker

Placing a vehicle sticker on the inside corner of the windshield is a thing of the past for Kankakee residents as the city has eliminated the practice.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Though announced and reported on several months ago, the city of Kankakee last week mailed out notices to residents officially notifying the public of the vehicle sticker tax elimination.

This means Kankakee residents will not have to purchase a sticker this year.

According to the letter, signed by Mayor Chris Curtis, “The vehicle sticker tax that was enacted in 2014, was implemented at a time when the city was hit hard by significant negative economic impact resulting from the ‘Great Recession,’ which was the longest recession in the United States since World War II.

