An extra hush fell over the Kankakee Public Library on Saturday morning as the library’s chess league heavily concentrated on the game in front of them.

Sixteen participants played between eight stations, as all participated in the first round of playoffs. The league began with about a dozen additional players, and the current league began in January.

Players meet two Saturdays out of the month at the library, and the current league will conclude in June with one person deemed the winner.

