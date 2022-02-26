Similar to police departments around the county, Kankakee Police Department is moving in a direction of adding more female officers to its force. The department currently has 10 female officers serving the City of Kankakee — the most in department history.
Nine of the 10 female officers gathered Wednesday at the department to discuss this milestone.
“It’s nice to see more women working in the field,” said Detective Morgen Golden, KPD’s longest-serving female officer with 26 years at the department.
“I feel the city has become more progressive over the years, and I’m sure we will see that continue.”
The officer who most recently joined the ranks is Caitlin Krull, who received her badge six months ago. Her addition brought the female ranks to double digits, and she was drawn to KPD due to its “good reputation with policing and the community respects them.”
While the department has had at least one female officer over the last 40 years, this is the most crowded the women’s locker room has ever been.
“Honestly, we are probably going to need a bigger locker room,” said Chief Robin Passwater.
Three decades ago, the department remodeled a small room so that two female officers serving at the time could have a locker room. In 2009, the building was again remodeled, this time with 72 male lockers and 11 female lockers.
The department — which typically averages 65 officers — currently has 61 officers on the force. The 10 female officers account for 16 percent of the department.
“Most likely by August, we are going to have to make changes to add more lockers,” Passwater said.
Officer Melvina Calvin-Edwards, who joined KPD in 2005 after working at the department as an intern, has enjoyed watching the number of female officers grow over the last 17 years.
“I almost shed tears when I saw all of the lockers were filled in our locker room,” she said.
On a tour of the locker room, it was clear that the team has a strong camaraderie, as the officers cracked jokes, caught up with one another and playfully placed a police badge sticker on the belly of Sgt. Lacie Harsy, who is pregnant.
The locker room, which includes personal touches of photos, art and quotes on the wall, also includes a framed photo of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. Several KPD officers have, like Rittmanic, served in other departments before joining KPD.
Others, like Officer Jordan Coash, knew from an early age that KPD would be her first and only choice.
“This was the department my dad started and worked at for 15 years, so I grew up around KPD. I wanted to work for a department that was very active and busy and would challenge me every day as an officer,” Coash continued.
Coash joined the department over a year ago, during a time when it was becoming more frequent seeing women in the police academy and on forces.
“Officers hired now see it as normal to have several female officers working a shift,” Passwater said, nothing that the community also has begun recognizing it as the norm.
“The community’s reaction to having more female officers has been great,” he said. “I do think the community is also surprised at the number of new and young female officers we have in the department, especially with the policing environment we are in.”
Passwater shared that nearly 50 percent of the applicants on KPD’s current hiring list are females.
“What has changed is that in the last two years, we have seen a decrease in the male applicants and an increase in female applicants,” he said. “We realized the change prior to the last application process advertised directly to attract female officers.”
Last year, the department hit a milestone when it promoted its first female officer to sergeant. Harsy began serving with the department in 2013 and said she knows of many departments around the state that have only one female officer, if that.
“I am proud that KPD is the local department with the most female law enforcement officers, and I am glad to see more females applying at all departments,” she said.
Officer Jennifer Schoon, who joined KPD almost 22 years ago, said she looks forward to what the future holds for the department.
“I am honored to work side-by-side with the most female police officers our department has ever had,” she said. “Together, we will accomplish great things for Kankakee. It has only just begun.”
