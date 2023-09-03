Cops & Courts

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim and the coroner's office has ruled the shooting a homicide.

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Police Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s Officer are investigating the homicide of a Kankakee man.

William D. Campbell III, 35,  was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Kankakee.

