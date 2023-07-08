When Chris Autman-Bell graduated from Bishop McNamara in 2017 and began life as an NCAA Division I football player at the University of Minnesota, student-athletes were not allowed to profit off of their own name, image or likeness, although the wheels for that changing were in motion.

But that changed in 2021, when the NCAA adopted a policy that allowed student-athletes to seek compensation for their own brand. And as the Golden Gopher wide receiver prepares to start his seventh and final college football season next month, Autman-Bell took to a sports field of a different kind in Chicago Thursday night.

With dozens of friends and family rooting him on from both the field level and his suite above, Autman-Bell threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Chicago White Sox’s home game against the Toronto Blue Jays, as a member of the White Sox’s own NIL initiative, ChiSox Athlete.

