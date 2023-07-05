If the history of Kankakee County were told through music, the Kankakee Municipal Band would be the storyteller.

Dating back to 1865, the large band — which performs at 7 p.m. every Thursday in the Don Palzer Bandshell in Kankakee’s Bird Park — has been in existence almost as long as Kankakee County itself.

Made up of 50 members and 11 sections, the band has unique connections within: Some play with their spouses, some play with their children, others play with their in-laws.

