Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee County Health Department confirmed that there has been one pool, or groups, of mosquitoes collected from a trap in Kankakee County has tested positive for West Nile virus.

This is the first pool of mosquitoes to test positive for WNV this year in Kankakee County. For the 2023 season so far, Illinois Department Public Health has reported 30 WNV positive counties.

