There’s a happy new face in Kankakee Public Library. With this face comes four legs and a tail.

New to the youth services department is Reading with Mavis, a program where youngsters can practice their reading skills by reading aloud to Mavis, a 6-year-old therapy dog belonging to Molly and Nate Ulrich, of Kankakee.

Mavis — a cattle dog/blue heeler rescue with mixes of Great Pyrenees and “maybe a little rottweiler,” said Molly — was rescued from Australian Cattle Dog Rescue.

