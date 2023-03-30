Harbor Ruszkowski, 3, center, reaches out to pet Mavis, a 6-year-old therapy dog, while reading a book with her dad, Jordan, left, and mom, Leslie, all of Aroma Park, during the new Kankakee Public Library youth services program Reading with Mavis. The program aims to help youngsters practice their reading skills by reading aloud to Mavis, owned by Kankakee residents Molly and Nate Ulrich, but the Ruszkowski family also hopes to help ease their daughter's fear of dogs with the activity.
There’s a happy new face in Kankakee Public Library. With this face comes four legs and a tail.
New to the youth services department is Reading with Mavis, a program where youngsters can practice their reading skills by reading aloud to Mavis, a 6-year-old therapy dog belonging to Molly and Nate Ulrich, of Kankakee.
Mavis — a cattle dog/blue heeler rescue with mixes of Great Pyrenees and “maybe a little rottweiler,” said Molly — was rescued from Australian Cattle Dog Rescue.
The individual in charge of the rescue noted on Mavis’ profile that she showed signs of being a good therapy dog, which piqued Molly’s interest as she previously had a therapy dog she volunteered with.
Now operating as a mother-dog “daughter” team, the duo recently began working with the library alongside library assistant Lesle Woolridge.
“This was kind of my baby. … sometimes kids don’t like to read but they like to read to dogs,” Woolridge said.
As part of the program, Woolridge gives each participant a pin with Mavis’ photo that says “I read with Mavis!” Molly has a special pin that reads “Mavis’s Mom.”
Due to interest and repeat customers, Woolridge said that the library is working on creating Mavis-related bookmarks to provide to program participants.
Tuesday evening, families visited in 15-minute time slots to read with Mavis.
Leah Swale, 8, of Kankakee, read Mavis a few selections from the “Elephant & Piggie” series.
Swale said her favorite part of the experience was “petting her and reading to her.”
When Molly said that Mavis is part blue heeler, both Leah and her brother, Rowan, 5, got excited due to their interest in the show “Bluey,” which features a dog family of heelers.
On the subject of children’s shows about dogs, the next family to join for reading were the Ruszkowskis, of Aroma Park, reading “Paw Patrol” books.
Dad Jordan read the books aloud to 3-year-old Harbor alongside mom, Leslie. This experience was a way to help Harbor acclimate to dogs.
During the readings, Mavis, dressed in a purple bandana which she selected herself at home — “I hold out two bandanas and she picks one,” said Molly — sat on a yoga mat in the youth section and happily accepted pets from the readers and passersby.
Between appointments, Mavis showed her skills of giving paw, high-fiving and rolling over.
“Everyone here loves her. We’re like, ‘It’s Mavis day at the library!’” Woolridge said.
Mavis will be at the library from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on April 11 and 25. Call 815-937-6960 to register for a 15-minute time slot.
